© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Q TRUMP CARD 2020 & A. I. ARCHON KINGDOM ~ Claire Edwards, Steven Whybrow, Eril Kaya [Age Of Truth TV]
Follow
1
Share
Report
39 views • December 04, 2020
AGE OF TRUTH TV = "CHECKMATE" series - Episode 4.
Roundtable Discussion from Vienna, Austria.
The Checkmate Halloween Show, 25 October 2020.
Featuring: Claire Edwards, Steven Whybrow and Eril Kaya.
Hosted by Age Of Truth TV Investigative Reporter, Lucas Alexander.
PLEASE LIKE AND SUBSCRIBE TO AGE OF TRUTH TV!
Support: www.ageoftruth.tv
All Rights Reserved © AOT TV
"The Q TRUMP CARD 2020 & A.I. ARCHON KINGDOM"
New Eye-opening, mind-blowing and controversial revelations, prophecies, thoughts in this new in-depth Roundtable discussion with Claire Edwards, Steven Whybrow and introducing Eril Kaya. With thanks to Jay K. from The Clapham Saints for more decoding of the frontpage of the December 2019 E c o n o m i s t Magazine prophecies through numerology and gematria.
An explosive, fascinating, esoteric, mystical and controversial debate between 3 very different speakers; Claire Edwards, Steven Whybrow and Eril Kaya, joining Age Of Truth TV´s presenter and investigative reporter, Lucas Alexander, for this (yet another) "Message to Humanity", part of the CHECKMATE PROPHECY show we have done recently, this time about the other realms, mediumship, mysticism, Gnosticism, shamanism, alien entities, Archons and Donald Trump´s role, the Trump election, the Q movement and the world crisis. How to change our perception, decode and decipher the encoded secret messages for the world on the front cover of "E c o n o m i s t Magazine" (Dec. 2019 edition).
Claire Edwards: Former United Nations editor, Author & Public Speaker.
Steven Whybrow: Investigative Journalist, Activist, Public Speaker.
Eril Kaya, Shaman, Metaphysical Researcher, Interdimensional Experiencer, Medium.
PLEASE LIKE AND SUBSCRIBE!
Your support is greatly appreciated.
You can also support us via our Age Of Truth TV website:
http://www.ageoftruth.tv
For further contact: [email protected]
© 2020 Age Of Truth TV - All Rights Reserved
Roundtable Discussion from Vienna, Austria.
The Checkmate Halloween Show, 25 October 2020.
Featuring: Claire Edwards, Steven Whybrow and Eril Kaya.
Hosted by Age Of Truth TV Investigative Reporter, Lucas Alexander.
PLEASE LIKE AND SUBSCRIBE TO AGE OF TRUTH TV!
Support: www.ageoftruth.tv
All Rights Reserved © AOT TV
"The Q TRUMP CARD 2020 & A.I. ARCHON KINGDOM"
New Eye-opening, mind-blowing and controversial revelations, prophecies, thoughts in this new in-depth Roundtable discussion with Claire Edwards, Steven Whybrow and introducing Eril Kaya. With thanks to Jay K. from The Clapham Saints for more decoding of the frontpage of the December 2019 E c o n o m i s t Magazine prophecies through numerology and gematria.
An explosive, fascinating, esoteric, mystical and controversial debate between 3 very different speakers; Claire Edwards, Steven Whybrow and Eril Kaya, joining Age Of Truth TV´s presenter and investigative reporter, Lucas Alexander, for this (yet another) "Message to Humanity", part of the CHECKMATE PROPHECY show we have done recently, this time about the other realms, mediumship, mysticism, Gnosticism, shamanism, alien entities, Archons and Donald Trump´s role, the Trump election, the Q movement and the world crisis. How to change our perception, decode and decipher the encoded secret messages for the world on the front cover of "E c o n o m i s t Magazine" (Dec. 2019 edition).
Claire Edwards: Former United Nations editor, Author & Public Speaker.
Steven Whybrow: Investigative Journalist, Activist, Public Speaker.
Eril Kaya, Shaman, Metaphysical Researcher, Interdimensional Experiencer, Medium.
PLEASE LIKE AND SUBSCRIBE!
Your support is greatly appreciated.
You can also support us via our Age Of Truth TV website:
http://www.ageoftruth.tv
For further contact: [email protected]
© 2020 Age Of Truth TV - All Rights Reserved
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.