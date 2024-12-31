BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
SONG Psalm 91 The Holy Trinity Father Son And Holy Spirit For All Eternity Amen
DWP97048
DWP97048
88 followers
1
43 views • 4 months ago

Psalm 91


Whoever dwells in the shelter of the Most High will rest in the shadow of the Almighty. I will say of the Lord, “He is my refuge and my fortress, my God, in whom I trust.” Surely he will save you  from the fowler’s snare and from the deadly pestilence.  He will cover you with his feathers, and under his wings you will find refuge; his faithfulness will be your shield and rampart.


  You will not fear the terror of night, nor the arrow that flies by day, nor the pestilence that stalks in the darkness, nor the plague that destroys at midday. A thousand may fall at your side,  ten thousand at your right hand, but it will not come near you. You will only observe with your eyes and see the punishment of the wicked.


If you say, “The Lord is my refuge,” and you make the Most High your dwelling,

 no harm will overtake you, no disaster will come near your tent. For he will command his angels concerning you to guard you in all your ways; they will lift you up in their hands, so that you will not strike your foot against a stone.


 You will tread on the lion and the cobra; you will trample the great lion and the serpent. Because he  loves me,” says the Lord, “I will rescue him; I will protect him, for he acknowledges my name. He will call on me, and I will answer him; I will be with him in trouble,  I will deliver him and honor him. With long life I will satisfy him  and show him my salvation.”


Father Son and Holy Spirit Jesus Christ  The Lamb of God That Takes Away The Sins Of The world The Anointed One Our Messiah and Savior ABBA, Father,  ADONAI, Master and Lord ALPHA and  OMEGA, The Beginning and The End  ATTIYQ YOUM,  Ancient of Days, CHRISTOS, Anointed One


The Holy Trinity Father Son And Holy Spirit For All Eternity Amen


Keywords
the holy trinityjesus is lordfather son and holy spiritsong psalm 91for all eternity amen
