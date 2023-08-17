“A.I. New Order Reset vs. Love & Truth Frequency” ~ ERIKA NANN & JOANNA PILATOWICZ [Age Of Truth TV]

ROUNDTABLE DISCUSSION with two amazing and powerful ladies and TRUTH SEEKERS!ERIKA NANN & JOANNA PILATOWICZ in conversation with Age Of Truth TV Presenter and Investigative Reporter, Lucas Alexander.
A MUST WATCH in-depth, wonderful and intense Roundtable Discussion on Age Of Truth TV, with two wonderful, well-informed Truth Researchers: Erika Nann, Actress, Singer, Model and Joanna Pilatowicz, Interviewer and Presenter of the "Joanna Pilatowicz Show" on YT and Truth Researcher, Healer, Intuitive and Artist.
TOPICS: A.I. - New World Order - Great Reset - Agenda 2023 - E.T. Aliens - Reptilians - Illuminati - Truth Frequencies & Love and Enlightenment. How to co-exist!
Joanna Pilatowicz Channel: https://www.youtube.com/@JoannaPilatowicz
PLEASE LIKE AND SUBSCRIBE!
Your support is greatly appreciated.
You can also support us via our Age Of Truth TV website:
http://www.ageoftruth.tv
AOT TV on Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/uTyiNdefC9Ui/
AOT TV on Brighteon: https://www. brighteon. com/channels/ageoftruthtv
For further contact: [email protected]
© 2023 Age Of Truth TV - All Rights Reserved
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.