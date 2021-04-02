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Kanadian Communist Lockdown, Vax Passports Planned by EU since 2019 and When Zombies Attack!
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87 views • April 02, 2021
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INTRO VID: Television Watching News Believer - Conspiracy Music Guru: https://youtu.be/ZzVziB-e_eg
The EU set out a road map in March 2019, to implement vaccine passports by 2022: https://ec.europa.eu/health/sites/health/files/vaccination/docs/2019-2022_roadmap_en.pdf
Ontario to enter four-week, provincewide COVID-19 shutdown on Saturday: https://toronto.ctvnews.ca/ontario-to-enter-four-week-provincewide-covid-19-shutdown-on-saturday-1.5371041
They Live... Vancouver March 202: https://youtu.be/FfRgBTsI0io
Original video from Alexander Lasarev - Woke AF: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cGRY4EZIkWw
Vancouver cyclist confronts anti-masker at rally; assault charges recommended: https://globalnews.ca/news/7730147/vancouver-cyclist-anti-mask-confrontation-video
Free with Covid vaccine: Krispy Kreme, marijuana, beer and more: https://www.cnbc.com/2021/03/31/free-with-covid-vaccine-krispy-kreme-marijuana-beer-and-more.html
CDC study finds about 78% of people hospitalized for Covid were overweight or obese: https://www.cnbc.com/2021/03/08/covid-cdc-study-finds-roughly-78percent-of-people-hospitalized-were-overweight-or-obese.html
Negative COVID Tests For Sale Are Flooding The Dark Web: https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/negative-covid-tests-sale-are-flooding-dark-web
Coming to a school near you: https://twitter.com/RealCarlVernon/status/1376448217303355394
Belgium must lift ‘all Covid-19 measures’ within 30 days, Brussels court rules: https://www.brusselstimes.com/news/belgium-all-news/162742/belgium-must-lift-all-covid-19-measures-withing-30-days-brussels-court-rules-verlinden-human-rights-league-ministerial-decree-penalty-civil-safety-act-pandemic-law-coronavirus/
India Epic scenes. Furious residents flood the Streets, bursting through barriers, after authorites tried to ban a Sikh Religious Gathering due to Covid19 restrictions: https://twitter.com/wemustrisenow/status/1377364448462053377
93 year old Holocaust survivor at lockdown protest.. I would love to die in a state of freedom, then to die like this (this is worse than holocaust… more insidious, more people): https://twitter.com/DamoPelham3/status/1376357951766548481
SEC Sues Blockchain Startup LBRY for Selling Unregistered Securities: https://insidebitcoins.com/news/sec-sues-blockchain-startup-lbry-for-selling-unregistered-securities
Subscribe to TDV: https://dollarvigilante.com/subscribe
Buy My Book, "The Controlled Demolition of The American Empire": https://dollarvigilante.com/book
Subscribe to the TCV Summit: https://tcvsummit.com
Uncle Vigilante: https://youtu.be/voSUQmu5Bps
As video platforms shut down be sure to follow us on these platforms:
Our Decentralized DollarVigilante.tv Channel: https://dollarvigilante.tv
LBRY Channel: https://lbry.tv/@DollarVigilante:b
Odysee Channel: https://odysee.com/@DollarVigilante:b
Bitchute Channel: https://bitchute.com/channel/DkNYbFJKDPpX
153 News Channel: https://153news.net/view_channel.php?user=The%20Dollar%20Vigilante
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Connect with us on social media:
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The Crypto Vigilante Twitter: https://twitter.com/VigilanteCrypto
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FaceBook: https://facebook.com/DollarVigilante
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
INTRO VID: Television Watching News Believer - Conspiracy Music Guru: https://youtu.be/ZzVziB-e_eg
The EU set out a road map in March 2019, to implement vaccine passports by 2022: https://ec.europa.eu/health/sites/health/files/vaccination/docs/2019-2022_roadmap_en.pdf
Ontario to enter four-week, provincewide COVID-19 shutdown on Saturday: https://toronto.ctvnews.ca/ontario-to-enter-four-week-provincewide-covid-19-shutdown-on-saturday-1.5371041
They Live... Vancouver March 202: https://youtu.be/FfRgBTsI0io
Original video from Alexander Lasarev - Woke AF: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cGRY4EZIkWw
Vancouver cyclist confronts anti-masker at rally; assault charges recommended: https://globalnews.ca/news/7730147/vancouver-cyclist-anti-mask-confrontation-video
Free with Covid vaccine: Krispy Kreme, marijuana, beer and more: https://www.cnbc.com/2021/03/31/free-with-covid-vaccine-krispy-kreme-marijuana-beer-and-more.html
CDC study finds about 78% of people hospitalized for Covid were overweight or obese: https://www.cnbc.com/2021/03/08/covid-cdc-study-finds-roughly-78percent-of-people-hospitalized-were-overweight-or-obese.html
Negative COVID Tests For Sale Are Flooding The Dark Web: https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/negative-covid-tests-sale-are-flooding-dark-web
Coming to a school near you: https://twitter.com/RealCarlVernon/status/1376448217303355394
Belgium must lift ‘all Covid-19 measures’ within 30 days, Brussels court rules: https://www.brusselstimes.com/news/belgium-all-news/162742/belgium-must-lift-all-covid-19-measures-withing-30-days-brussels-court-rules-verlinden-human-rights-league-ministerial-decree-penalty-civil-safety-act-pandemic-law-coronavirus/
India Epic scenes. Furious residents flood the Streets, bursting through barriers, after authorites tried to ban a Sikh Religious Gathering due to Covid19 restrictions: https://twitter.com/wemustrisenow/status/1377364448462053377
93 year old Holocaust survivor at lockdown protest.. I would love to die in a state of freedom, then to die like this (this is worse than holocaust… more insidious, more people): https://twitter.com/DamoPelham3/status/1376357951766548481
SEC Sues Blockchain Startup LBRY for Selling Unregistered Securities: https://insidebitcoins.com/news/sec-sues-blockchain-startup-lbry-for-selling-unregistered-securities
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