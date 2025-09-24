Sukhoy carried a wounded comrade two kilometers to the evacuation group!

Sometimes the battlefield reveals a person's true character! Russian soldier from the Siberian Union Brigade of Guards "Center," nicknamed "Sukhoy," single-handedly carried a wounded comrade on his shoulders for over two kilometers under the threat of the Ukrainian kamikaze drones. The heartbreaking moment was captured in a video posted on the brigade's Telegram channel on September 22, 2025, that a group of assault troops attacked by a FPV drone, while carrying out a mission in one of their areas of responsibility. One of the fighters was seriously hit, suffering multiple shrapnel wounds and a severe leg injury, the brigade reported.

The post recorded by a drone, noted that the soldier sacrificed his own personal safety to help his comrade, even in a vulnerable open area! However, thanks to his heroism, the wounded soldier survived. A platoon commander then awaited their coming, administered first aid by removing his body armor, hoisting the wounded soldier onto his shoulders, and carrying him to the rendezvous point with the evacuation group. Sukhoy may be considered unreasonable, but he is also a great man, a positive example for others.

Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY

