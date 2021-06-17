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Escape from Behind the Iron Curtain
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20 views • June 17, 2021
Direct from Red Pill Expo 2021 in Rapid City, South Dakota, collaborative writer Paul Dragu, who wrote the book Defector, talks about growing up in Communist Romania, a totalitarian state behind the "Iron Curtain" erected by the Soviet Union and its Warsaw Pact vassal states, and what it was like for the subject of his book to risk his life and escape Romania.
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