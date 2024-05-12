Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
New Study documents COVID19 Vaccine harms - Low platelets, GBS, Myocarditis - I unpack (mirrored)
channel image
Contrarian
1937 Subscribers
138 views
Published 15 hours ago

Mirrored from YouTube channel Vinay Prasad MD MPH at:-

https://youtu.be/U3dxOzpQXYg?si=wbg7aJVMrHyr_kVC

May 12, 2024

Vinay Prasad, MD MPH; Physician & Professor

Hematologist/ Oncologist

Professor of Epidemiology, Biostatistics and Medicine

Author of 450+ Peer Reviewed papers, 2 Books, 2 Podcasts, 100+ op-eds.

If you want to contact me, do it here: http://www.vinayakkprasad.com/contact


Google Scholar: https://scholar.google.com/citations?user=ym4rwk0AAAAJ&hl=en

Substack: https://vinayprasadmdmph.substack.com/

Podcast: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/plenary-session/id1429998903

Personal Website: www.vinayakkprasad.com

Laboratory Website: www.vkprasadlab.com

Podcast Website: www.plenarysessionpodcast.com

Academic Publications: http://www.vinayakkprasad.com/papers



Follow me on:

Twitter @vprasadmdmph


Keywords
vaccinespandemicdeathsschoolsunemploymentpovertymaskshungeradverse reactionslockdowncoronavirussocial distancing

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket