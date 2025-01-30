Mahdi Akkas is Freed by Resistance!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In this interview, Mahdi Akkas recounts his harsh experiences in Israeli prisons, including beatings, dog attacks, and harsh interrogations. He highlights the worsening conditions since the Al-Aqsa Flood operation, where laws are ignored. Mahdi expresses deep joy at his release and urges the international community to speak out about the suffering of Palestinian prisoners. He emphasizes the lack of visits from organizations like the Red Cross and calls for solidarity with those still imprisoned.
Interview: Mahdi Akkas
Reporting: Saja Bari
Filmed: 26/01/2025
Donate/Watch/Share elsewhere👇
https://www.FreePalestine.Video