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GOD...Think About It!
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19 views • April 26, 2020
Mankind's greatest mistake is that we have neglected to contemplate our Creator and King...the One whom we call God. Atheists claim that our existence is pointless, and creationists are often more interested in their religious games than they are in drawing closer to God. The end of the world as we know it is getting closer, and we'll soon need to stand before God and give an account of what we have done with our lives. Are you prepared to fall on your knees and hear God speak to you, so you can do what is needed right NOW...before it's too late?
TO CONTACT: My email address can be found on the 'Community' section of my channel.
What is "A Voice in the Desert"?
A Voice in the Desert is anonymous. Its purpose is to point people to the message, rather than the messenger. Most modern day prophets promote themselves more than the teachings of Jesus and the true message of Revelation. A Voice in the Desert challenges that error and more. Some of the things you hear on this channel may be difficult to understand, and may offend you. The goal, however, is to sweep away dogmas and traditions to reveal what Jesus actually taught.
If the message in this video had an impact on you, then please subscribe to stay up to date with more videos [https://goo.gl/EFxRCR].
CREDITS
Sand blows on the Great Sand Dunes by Kelly Kochanski
Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
60:00 Minutes ~Golden Moving Stars~ Longest (!!!) FREE HD Motion Background AA VFX by AA VFX
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6u9sR...
"The No Conviction, No Conversion Heresy" by Pastor Tommy McMurtry 12/3/17 PM by Liberty Baptist Church of Rock Falls, IL
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=h4hIh...
James White on Islam by Aaron Shafovaloff
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Tok0b...
Kevin Vanhoozer, From the Literal Interpretation of Genesis to the Doctrine of Literal Six-Day C... by Henry Center
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9vzRT...
18 (Dehler u0026 Phil Smith, Ph.D.) Questions for Christians TV by SecHummer
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ak0M1...
Dont Underestimate What God Can Do Through You Ravi Zacharias Sermon Jam 2Sk57Y73KsE by JBM's NoteBook
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zHco5...
African Primitive Tribes Rituals , Strange Ceremonies, MURSI Tribe, Tour to Women African 31 by
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7RRpw...
Hubblecast 126: From Ultraviolet to Infrared: Comparing the Hubble and James Webb Space Telescopes by HubbleESA
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9XIfQ...
Journey to the Edge of the Universe - f d y Flash Documentary
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sMkEg...
Why Was The Sun Created On The Fourth Day? (Flat Earth Bible Verses 1) by Pillar of Truth Christian Church
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nUTlj...
Creation of man Prometheus Berthelemy Louvre INV20043 by Jastrow
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
Infinite Universe? by Physics Videos by Eugene Khutoryansky
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IFdfr...
Anunnaki Fallen Angels creation story by ANCIENTWORLD
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wDDtN...
Helping Francis Chan with his epiphany by Fwbc La
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2MxGT...
Atheist Unhinged: Jeff Durbin and James White debate Greg Clark and Dan Ellis by Aaron Shafovaloff
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jCYBK...
Richard Dawkins - American Atheists Q&A 2009 by Memoirs of Professor Richard Dawkins
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2V8_4...
Street Preaching In Manchester Jason Burns
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AvYr1...
DEBATE: Islam VS Christianity - Is the Trinity in the Old Testament? - Sam Shamoun VS Farhan Qureshi by [AGW] Open Source Intelligence
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vw2KV...
Telephone Talk (1953) by Archives New Zealand
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=j40hD...
Green Screen Security Camera with Machine Gun - Footage PixelBoom by PixelBoom
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6-BhL...
Gun firing green screen video || firing green screen video by tech helper vikash
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RwW5Y...
Free Green Screen - Bullet Hit Body Blood Effect by Easy CG Channel
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wIH_c...
Green Screen Smoke Effects || Smoke Stok Footage by Green Screen Alpha
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=P4bjy...
The 8 Major Hells (Niraya) by Bhikkhu Samahita
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bm5C2...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CzDpg... by Rebellious Clown
Green Screen Fire Embers
His Devices ( Mark of The Beast, Biometrics, Iris Scanning ) by GMSShieldOFaith02
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cv-uO...
MONEY DELIVERANCE by Christ Mercyland
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ILRN8...
Jaybo Rides Again: Nice Old Man comes to debate street preacher by Jason Burns
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wFZwE...
Richard Dawkins and Lawrence Krauss An Evening With The Unbelievers by Neil deGrasse Tyson Videos
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-ueXU...
TO CONTACT: My email address can be found on the 'Community' section of my channel.
What is "A Voice in the Desert"?
A Voice in the Desert is anonymous. Its purpose is to point people to the message, rather than the messenger. Most modern day prophets promote themselves more than the teachings of Jesus and the true message of Revelation. A Voice in the Desert challenges that error and more. Some of the things you hear on this channel may be difficult to understand, and may offend you. The goal, however, is to sweep away dogmas and traditions to reveal what Jesus actually taught.
If the message in this video had an impact on you, then please subscribe to stay up to date with more videos [https://goo.gl/EFxRCR].
CREDITS
Sand blows on the Great Sand Dunes by Kelly Kochanski
Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
60:00 Minutes ~Golden Moving Stars~ Longest (!!!) FREE HD Motion Background AA VFX by AA VFX
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6u9sR...
"The No Conviction, No Conversion Heresy" by Pastor Tommy McMurtry 12/3/17 PM by Liberty Baptist Church of Rock Falls, IL
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=h4hIh...
James White on Islam by Aaron Shafovaloff
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Tok0b...
Kevin Vanhoozer, From the Literal Interpretation of Genesis to the Doctrine of Literal Six-Day C... by Henry Center
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9vzRT...
18 (Dehler u0026 Phil Smith, Ph.D.) Questions for Christians TV by SecHummer
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ak0M1...
Dont Underestimate What God Can Do Through You Ravi Zacharias Sermon Jam 2Sk57Y73KsE by JBM's NoteBook
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zHco5...
African Primitive Tribes Rituals , Strange Ceremonies, MURSI Tribe, Tour to Women African 31 by
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7RRpw...
Hubblecast 126: From Ultraviolet to Infrared: Comparing the Hubble and James Webb Space Telescopes by HubbleESA
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9XIfQ...
Journey to the Edge of the Universe - f d y Flash Documentary
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sMkEg...
Why Was The Sun Created On The Fourth Day? (Flat Earth Bible Verses 1) by Pillar of Truth Christian Church
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nUTlj...
Creation of man Prometheus Berthelemy Louvre INV20043 by Jastrow
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
Infinite Universe? by Physics Videos by Eugene Khutoryansky
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IFdfr...
Anunnaki Fallen Angels creation story by ANCIENTWORLD
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wDDtN...
Helping Francis Chan with his epiphany by Fwbc La
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2MxGT...
Atheist Unhinged: Jeff Durbin and James White debate Greg Clark and Dan Ellis by Aaron Shafovaloff
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jCYBK...
Richard Dawkins - American Atheists Q&A 2009 by Memoirs of Professor Richard Dawkins
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2V8_4...
Street Preaching In Manchester Jason Burns
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AvYr1...
DEBATE: Islam VS Christianity - Is the Trinity in the Old Testament? - Sam Shamoun VS Farhan Qureshi by [AGW] Open Source Intelligence
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vw2KV...
Telephone Talk (1953) by Archives New Zealand
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=j40hD...
Green Screen Security Camera with Machine Gun - Footage PixelBoom by PixelBoom
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6-BhL...
Gun firing green screen video || firing green screen video by tech helper vikash
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RwW5Y...
Free Green Screen - Bullet Hit Body Blood Effect by Easy CG Channel
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wIH_c...
Green Screen Smoke Effects || Smoke Stok Footage by Green Screen Alpha
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=P4bjy...
The 8 Major Hells (Niraya) by Bhikkhu Samahita
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bm5C2...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CzDpg... by Rebellious Clown
Green Screen Fire Embers
His Devices ( Mark of The Beast, Biometrics, Iris Scanning ) by GMSShieldOFaith02
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cv-uO...
MONEY DELIVERANCE by Christ Mercyland
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ILRN8...
Jaybo Rides Again: Nice Old Man comes to debate street preacher by Jason Burns
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wFZwE...
Richard Dawkins and Lawrence Krauss An Evening With The Unbelievers by Neil deGrasse Tyson Videos
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-ueXU...
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