A Cure for Severe Epilepsy & Seizures. Seizure free with keto? www.CharlieFoundation.org

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The Coconut Ketone Miracle For Epilepsy and Seizures. It's all about healthy fats:
www.EnergyMe333.com/articles/healthSeizures.html
Full Show: www.youtube.com/watch?v=glKTpflAp0I
Book: Stop Autism Now! (Includes Epilepsy Info): A Parent's Guide to Preventing and Reversing Autism Spectrum Disorders by Bruce Fife N.D.
Book: Seizures and Epilepsy in Childhood, A Guide for Parents by John M. Freeman, M.D.
Book: Keto Kid: Helping Your Child Succeed on the Ketogenic Diet by Deborah Ann Snyder DO
Keto for Epilepsy: "A medical ketogenic diet is a very low carbohydrate, high fat diet which changes the metabolism in the body from burning glucose for energy to burning fat for energy (ketones). It is currently a recognised treatment for intractable (drug resistant) epilepsy, Glut 1 Deficiency and Pyruvate Dehydrogenase Deficiency. Increasingly the diet is being looked at in other neuro-metabolic conditions as well as Brain Cancer." ~ www.MatthewsFriends.org
"In 1993, 11 month old Charlie Abrahams developed difficult to control epilepsy. As a last resort, while Charlie was experiencing multiple daily seizures and multiple daily medications, his parents turned to a Ketogenic Diet for help. The diet worked. Charlie became seizure and drug free within a month. He was on the diet for five years and now eats whatever he wants. He has never had another seizure. See how it all began—and what became of Charlie." ~ www.CharlieFoundation.org
"In recent years new applications of the Ketogenic Diet for cancer, autism, ALS, Parkinson’s Disease, type-2 diabetes, and traumatic brain injury have emerged. Scientific data regarding these new uses of diet therapy is accumulating rapidly. Variations of the Ketogenic Diet for these other disorders are being developed." ~ www.CharlieFoundation.org