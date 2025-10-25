God postponed rapture because of our fasting intercession & making Satan army run around like idiots

*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (October 2025). Jesus did not return, so we are back to not knowing when he will return, again, until he gives us more information, again, or he may just return unexpectedly when no one knows the day or the hour. God has heard our real Christians’ fasting & intercessory prayer during the last few days for the lukewarm cowardly traitor Christian Tribulation Saints, and has postponed the rapture for the 4th time, because he does not desire anyone to perish, but instead to repent. God has given the mockers & scoffers and the cowardly traitors who betrayed us like family dogs and the lukewarm apostate Christians and God-haters & God-ignorers a reprieve, because he is a gracious patient merciful God, who hears our prayers & fasting of a righteous man. With God all things are possible. Also, perhaps, God is using his real Christian army to make Satan Lucifer & his hell’s army a laughing stock clown show by making them run around trying to plan out their nuclear wars & biochemical weapon pandemics & manufactured famines & demon armies out of the abyss & asteroids & earthquakes & volcanoes & tidal waves & fake aliens arrival deceptions & cancan dance show, so that they will get weary and when the rapture does happen a decade from now on a totally non-feast-day they will be completely off guard. That would be hilarious. The joke is always on Satan Lucifer & his hell’s army, who are mocking & scoffing God & his army, while God & his army are the ones who are really making fools out of Satan Lucifer & his hell’s army & his kingdom. God usually does not have just one purpose behind his actions or refraining from taking actions, but he has multiple reasons all working for good. When God’s real Christian “guardians of humankind” arise, mighty is their prayer & supplications, because it prevents the death of 99.9% of the earth’s population, and the coming out of the demons from the abyss to eat the people, and the nuclear holocausts, and the electric grid shutdown of earth, and the bioweapon pandemics, and cracking of the earth, and darkness covering the earth, and the melting of the universe. Praise & glory to God! The only downside to that is that it delays the throwing of Satan Lucifer & all his fallen angels & their Draco Empire Satanists & reptilian hybrid witches into the lake of fire where the worms that eat their eyes & genitals & anuses do not die. They get to enjoy a little more time of feasting on live children, and torturing them, and destroying the earth, and attacking the real Christian remnant & allies, and manufacturing more demons, and continuing their existence in the second heavens & space fleets & planets, and extravagant lifestyles of decadence & Satanist reptilian pedophile cannibal rituals. Only the prayers of a real Christian righteous saint can stop God’s judgment from falling, just like Moses’ prayer stopped the annihilation of the entire Israelite nation. To God, the prayers of the lukewarm idolatrous fake Christians is like an imitation & mockery of his real Christians’ prayers to God. They pray for a nice Christian husband, so that they can rebel and divorce them and raise up abused demon-possessed children to corrupt society. The Bible prophecy rapture billion dollar industry’s “donation begging using God’s name” Christian business ministry deception profiteering fake Christians do not fasting & praying & interceding for these lukewarm Christians, but they just make money from them.





