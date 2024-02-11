What is Red Light Therapy, Infrared Light and What Are the Benefits?

Clinician Valerie Krossin breaks down how red light therapy works, what is photobiomodulation, infrared light and how it works and what the benefits are.





We take a look at red light therapy, photobiomodulation and break down what it is and what are the benefits. We speak to Aspen Laser head clinician Valerie Krossin who breaks down the different types of wave lengths, types of red light and more.





TheraLight utilizes red and near-infrared light in four wavelengths for endless Photobiomodulation options.





With the only true 360° treatment system, our products deliver a complete treatment surface, so you will experience a greater simultaneous treatment over the entire body.





What is Red Light Theraphy?

Red light therapy uses photobiomodulation, which is a low-level laser therapy that delivers red and near-infrared light to areas of your body. In doing this, it helps regenerate (or grow back) cells, restore cell function and trigger blood flow. In turn, this helps to heal and relieve pain.





What is Photobiomodulation?

Photobiomodulation (PBM) is the term used to describe the mechanistic/scientific basis for this photonic specialty and photobiomodulation therapy (PBMT) as the term for its therapeutic application. PBMT was first developed in the 1960s. During the early years, this emerging photonic application was plagued by a number of problems including inconsistent terminology. A number of terms were introduced such as Biostimulation, Cold/Cool Laser, Low Level laser therapy, Soft Laser and Low Power Laser Therapy. Based on recent consensus in the field, PBM and PBMT are now considered the terms of choice. In 2015 thanks to the efforts of Dr. Praveen Arany, PBMT was added to the National Library of Medicine MeSH database as an entry term to the existing record of laser therapy, low-level. In summary, PBM and PBMT are accurate and specific terms for this effective and important therapeutic application of light.

