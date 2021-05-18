EP 2452-6PM Top Mueller Henchman Andrew Weismann Scheming Trump's Arrest In Florida

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Former President Donald J. Trump may have been run out of the swamp, but the witch hunt goes on with his enemies fully mobilized to prevent his return. While Trump continues to mull a 2024 White House run, efforts are underway to use every dirty trick in the book to take him out with extreme prejudice. Now, a familiar cast of characters have emerged as conspirators. One of them is Andrew Weissman, the vicious former prosecutor who was fondly referred to as “Mueller’s pit bull” for his role in Robert Mueller’s sweeping investigation into the Russian collusion hoax. Weissman, who resigned in 2019, soon got a job on cable television like many other Obama-Clinton loyalists. He now draws a paycheck from MSNBC where he works as a legal analyst and he has laid out the latest evil scheme to prevent another Trump presidency.
Special Guest: Representative Mark Finchem was born in Detroit, Michigan, and grew up in West Michigan. He served 21-years with the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety, first as a firefighter/paramedic, then as a law enforcement officer. Living outside of Kalamazoo, he was also a rancher in a very small rural community. When he retired, Representative Finchem moved to Tucson, Arizona. Since then he has worked in a number of leadership roles for several organizations both large and small. Representative Finchem was originally elected to serve in the 2015 Legislature, and now is in his 4th and final term. Arizona has term limits, and Representatives are allowed 4 consecutive terms. https://votefinchem.com/ https://fightback.network/
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