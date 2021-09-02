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Fugitives [Dystopian Sci-Fi Short Film]
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40 views • September 02, 2021
Zachary Denman, September 2, 2021
We became the Fugitives. We were shamed and thrown out of society. But we had integrity and we were not going to submit to the life they wanted…
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Music, Filmed & Edited
Zachary Denman - http://www.zacharydenman.co.uk
Jarah - Jessica Felicity Collins
Arthur - Simon Ellis
Alex - Stefan P
Patron Credits
David Morgan - Cosmic Rebel
Madhan Kuppaswamy - Cosmic Rebel
William Valente - Cosmic Rebel
Transparent Media Truth - Cosmic Rebel
Marta Siekanowicz - Cosmic Rebel
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We became the Fugitives. We were shamed and thrown out of society. But we had integrity and we were not going to submit to the life they wanted…
Subscribe for more films and videos:
https://www.youtube.com/zacharydenman...
Dystopian Sci-Fi Short Films Playlist Series:
https://www.brighteon.com/watch/1ad734a2-c258-4046-8b20-f9dc193d2cc9?index=1
Music, Filmed & Edited
Zachary Denman - http://www.zacharydenman.co.uk
Jarah - Jessica Felicity Collins
Arthur - Simon Ellis
Alex - Stefan P
Patron Credits
David Morgan - Cosmic Rebel
Madhan Kuppaswamy - Cosmic Rebel
William Valente - Cosmic Rebel
Transparent Media Truth - Cosmic Rebel
Marta Siekanowicz - Cosmic Rebel
Social media:
Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/c/zacharydenman
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/zacharydenman/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/zacdenman
Website: http://www.zacharydenman.co.uk
Facebook: https://facebook.com/londonvideo
MeWe: https://mewe.com/i/zacharydenman
Parler: https://parler.com/profile/ZacFilmmaker
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/zacharydenman
Brand New Tube: https://brandnewtube.com/@zacharydenman
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/5VT1o8fDYOPVlzG6viA3AJ
Minds: https://www.minds.com/zacharydenman/
Gab: https://gab.com/zacharydenman
Show your support for the films:
Patron: https://www.patreon.com/zacharydenman
https://www.paypal.com/donate/?business=7MEJHQRNU6KJL&;item_name=Independent+Filmmaker¤cy_code=GBP
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