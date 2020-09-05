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The Takedown of Organized Religion from A to Z
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59 views • September 05, 2020
Trump will finish what JFK started!
And is the modern day Christ Figure (figuratively speaking) for taking all the hits for humanity (hatred, negativity, lies, slings and arrows, character assassination, real assassination attempts, Russian collusion investigation hoax, Ukraine impeachment hoax, taking all the blame for everything) to save all the children from human trafficking and rid the Earth of these parasitic illuminati satanists.
And is the modern day Christ Figure (figuratively speaking) for taking all the hits for humanity (hatred, negativity, lies, slings and arrows, character assassination, real assassination attempts, Russian collusion investigation hoax, Ukraine impeachment hoax, taking all the blame for everything) to save all the children from human trafficking and rid the Earth of these parasitic illuminati satanists.
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