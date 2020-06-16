Jesus is Alive - Ron Kenoly

For all the earth had trembled

The sun had hid it's face

And all the men that walked with Him

Had turned and run away

They crucified thy Savior

And laid Him in a tomb

The life that once brought love and hope

Slipped away that afternoon



Satan gleamed with pleasure

That day at Calvary

For he thought he had won

A mighty victory

And like him all of the demons

Of hell began to cheer

O but little did they know

That their end was growing near



'Cause early Sunday morning

Just like Jesus said

He broke the curse of sin and death

And He rose up from the dead

Now we have a new beginning

In a kingdom that has no ending

Hallelujah, hallelujah