© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Jesus is Alive - Ron Kenoly
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
4 views • June 16, 2020
For all the earth had trembled
The sun had hid it's face
And all the men that walked with Him
Had turned and run away
They crucified thy Savior
And laid Him in a tomb
The life that once brought love and hope
Slipped away that afternoon
Satan gleamed with pleasure
That day at Calvary
For he thought he had won
A mighty victory
And like him all of the demons
Of hell began to cheer
O but little did they know
That their end was growing near
'Cause early Sunday morning
Just like Jesus said
He broke the curse of sin and death
And He rose up from the dead
Now we have a new beginning
In a kingdom that has no ending
Hallelujah, hallelujah
The sun had hid it's face
And all the men that walked with Him
Had turned and run away
They crucified thy Savior
And laid Him in a tomb
The life that once brought love and hope
Slipped away that afternoon
Satan gleamed with pleasure
That day at Calvary
For he thought he had won
A mighty victory
And like him all of the demons
Of hell began to cheer
O but little did they know
That their end was growing near
'Cause early Sunday morning
Just like Jesus said
He broke the curse of sin and death
And He rose up from the dead
Now we have a new beginning
In a kingdom that has no ending
Hallelujah, hallelujah
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.