Nuke the Filibuster?? It's Do OR DIE Time
Recharge Freedom
71 views • 1 day ago

Buckle up for a no-holds-barred rant around the constitutional campfire: The filibuster isn't just a "gentlemanly relic"—it's the Senate's last speed bump against a feral Democrat machine hell-bent on turning America into a Stalinistic utopia of packed courts, amnesty floods, and pronoun-patrolled collectives. With Sinema and Manchin gone, the moderates' human shields are down, and the GOP holds the trifecta keys. Why wait for the apocalypse pitbull to shred it all? Republicans: Lock the door, eliminate the filibuster TODAY, ram through reforms, and build that moat with leftist tears. It's not dirty pool—it's survival in a zoo gone mad.From DC statehood disasters to $1,000/hour wage fantasies that'd bankrupt small biz, we break down the commie heist waiting to happen. God bless America—before it's renamed the People's United Socialist Sorority! If you love unfiltered truth bombs on why the left's "compassion" is straight-up sadism (looking at you, teen mutilation cheerleaders), smash that LIKE button, SUBSCRIBE for more rants, and drop a comment: Should the GOP kill the filibuster NOW? Timestamps:

  #KillTheFilibuster #GOPTrifecta #ConservativeRant #AmericaFirst #PoliticalSatire #FilibusterReform #LeftistAgenda #MAGA


Follow me on

X.com : https://x.com/RechargeFreedom

Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom

Locals: https://rechargefreedom.locals.com/


Buy me a coffee:

Bitcoin donations: bc1qlh0kknjkjtem0qpdktrlnj0khdnxmrqkh8d77n

Locals: https://rechargefreedom.locals.com/ (Subscribe + pay if you like)


✅ Subscribe for more unfiltered takes, hit the like button if you’re ready to take back your freedom, and drop a comment to tell us your thoughts 🗳️


Keywords
democratsrepublicanscommunismsocialismdonald trumpsenategopcommunisttakeoverfilibusterjohn thunenuke the filibustergentleman agreement
