Autism, ASD, Heavy Metals, & Gut Health: One Mother & Son's Journey to Hope | Alysun Caldwell

What would you do if your child was poisoned?





In this episode, Alex Corey and Alysun Caldwell explore Alysun's family journey through her son's Autism Spectrum diagnosis following heavy metal toxicity from 15 months old after a "routine" DTAP/TDAP injection





Alysun Caldwell is the founder of Healthy with Alysun, Inc - a passionate wellness entrepreneur dedicated to helping women take back control of their health, rediscover their energy, and create the life they've they've always dreamed of.





I met Alysun locally near Wilmington, NC at a wellness festival where we talked about clean water (why I was there), gut health, blood scan analysis, and coping in our modern toxin-environment. When I heard her story with her son (and then heard this story from different parents every week,) I knew I had to get her story out there in case it gave another parent a roadmap or even a glimpse of hope.





Too often, parents accept the doctor's prognosis of "this is just the way it is from now on" without further investigation or other professional medical opinion.





Topics covered in this episode:





-Alysun's son - Chris normal development until 15 months old

-Making it through the MMR and massive reaction with TDAP

-Concerns around Heavy Metals as adjuvants

-Chris losing all speech for a year and massive developmental disorders

-Medical system invalidation and finding accurate testing

-Autism Spectrum Disorder diagnosis

-Heavy Metal toxicity, Candida, and Clostridium, and Anemia

-The interplay of metals, bacterial, and fungal overgrowth

-Slowly healing the gut lining before metal chelation

-Order of Operation of removing heavy metal & detox pathways

-Nutrition: Omega 3 fatty acids, ALA & Supplementation

-Plexus formulations for dramatic shifts in focus, concentration, and energy





Disclaimer: nothing in this conversation is to be taken for medical advice, diagnosis, or prescription. Please consult your physician for any medical questions.