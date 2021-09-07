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SEN. RON JOHNSON WITH FAMILIES ON ADVERSE REACTIONS TO COVID VACCINE
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104 views • September 07, 2021
SEN. RON JOHNSON WITH FAMILIES ON ADVERSE REACTIONS TO COVID VACCINE. ITS SOOOOOOO CRAZY ALL THESE PEOPLE WHO HAVE HAD DIVERSE REACTIONS SAID THEY STILL TRUST IN SCIENCE, SMH, REMEMBER PEOPLE THIS IS THE VACCINE (POISON) THEY WANT TO PUT IN OUR LITTLE CHILDREN.WHAT PROOF DO PEOPLE STILL NEED TO KNOW THIS IS A EXPERIMENTLE DRUG ON THE MASSES. THIS IS WHAT HAPPENS WHEN SHEEPLE TRUST IN SCIENCE, NOW HEAR THE EVEDENCE.
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