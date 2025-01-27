Stargate A I genocide Oracle software to engineer pandemics mRNA Global Genedrive Genocide

CoinTr.ee/PerfectSociety for contributions for a better future:

https://cointr.ee/perfectsociety





EyesIsWatchin #170 – Trump’s AI Stargate, Warp Speed 2.0, Smart Walls & 15 Minute Cities

https://odysee.com/@EyesIsWatchin:f/EyesIsWatchin--170:8





Perfect Society

https://odysee.com/@PerfectSociety:8?view=content





Ukraine H1N1 Mutation: Oracle software Corp. has reverse-engineered 1918 virus and predict mutations - YouTube

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PI6CQXK1phA





Dr A True Ott: The PROMIS™ of DAYLIGHT™ and the ORACLE 8i™ – The ILLUMINATI AGENDA for the Coming NEW ORDER « H1N1 FRANKENVIRUS

https://web.archive.org/web/20090814133809/http://labvirus.wordpress.com/2009/08/10/dr-a-true-ott-the-promis%E2%84%A2-of-daylight%E2%84%A2-and-the-oracle-8i%E2%84%A2-the-illuminati-agenda-for-the-coming-new-order





Stargate’s $500 Billion AI Bet: Have We Forgotten The Hidden Cost?

https://www.forbes.com/sites/geruiwang/2025/01/24/stargates-500-billion-ai-bet-have-we-forgotten-the-hidden-cost/





Search Results for “stargate” – The Expose

https://expose-news.com/?s=stargate





Larry Ellison has created a media storm about his proposal for AI-generated mRNA cancer vaccines – The Expose

https://expose-news.com/2025/01/23/larry-ellison-has-created-a-media-storm/





Elon Musk: Tesla's RNA vaccine printer for CureVac is going to be 'important product for the world' | Electrek

https://electrek.co/2020/11/10/elon-musk-tesla-rna-vaccine-printer-curevac-important-product-world/





Tesla to make molecule printers for German COVID-19 vaccine developer CureVac | Reuters

https://www.reuters.com/article/technology/tesla-to-make-molecule-printers-for-german-covid-19-vaccine-developer-curevac-idUSKBN24315W/





Doctors for COVID Ethics

https://doctors4covidethics.org/





Stop StarGates