BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Glory To God In The Highest, And On Earth Peace, Good Will Toward Men-NTEB-DEC 15 2025
Rightly Dividing The Word
Rightly Dividing The Word
108 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Send a Crypto Tip
If you like the content from this creator, send a crypto tip to help support their channel.
Select a Crypto Method:
Copy the code below for use in your Crypto App.
Copy
100% of your tip goes directly to this channel. TheBrighteon platform does not receive or forward any crypto tips and does not have access to any records of crypto tipping activities.
If supported, scan the QR code above using your Crypto App.
7 views • 1 day ago

When the angel of the Lord appeared to those Levitical shepherds on the hillside to announce the birth of the baby Jesus on the Feast of Tabernacles, He said something remarkable, so remarkable that 2,000 years later the scholars cannot seem to wrap their heads around it. Peace on this Earth, good will toward our fellow man, what type of crazy talk is that? This Earth has never seen such things, but they will when the condition set by the angel of the Lord is finally met.

“And suddenly there was with the angel a multitude of the heavenly host praising God, and saying, Glory to God in the highest, and on earth peace, good will toward men.” Luke 2:13,14 (KJB)

On this episode of Rightly Dividing, this is Part #3 of an unintentional series about Christmas and the Bible, and tonight we tag along with the shepherds on that Bethlehem hillside and listen to the angel of the Lord give His “Christmas’ message. Speaking of that, you do realize that the angel of the Lord in the passage is the preincarnate Jesus, right? Am I saying that Jesus, as the angel of the Lord, is announcing His own birth? Yep, you got it, and as wild as that is, there’s a lot more to uncover. Join us tonight as we see the condition that must be met in order to have peace on Earth and good will toward men.

Keywords
biblegodjesuspodcastprophecyend times
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
ICC upholds path to Netanyahu arrest warrant in blow to Israeli legal challenge

ICC upholds path to Netanyahu arrest warrant in blow to Israeli legal challenge

Belle Carter
Secret FBI-Ukraine meetings spark speculation about their true purpose

Secret FBI-Ukraine meetings spark speculation about their true purpose

Belle Carter
Report: TSA sharing all traveler data with immigration enforcement since March

Report: TSA sharing all traveler data with immigration enforcement since March

Belle Carter
OCC report exposes major U.S. banks for politically motivated &#8220;debanking&#8221; practices

OCC report exposes major U.S. banks for politically motivated “debanking” practices

Kevin Hughes
Heavy metals and dementia: The hidden environmental threat to brain health

Heavy metals and dementia: The hidden environmental threat to brain health

Evangelyn Rodriguez
Nevada&#8217;s DAAY Court: A lifeline for autistic youth facing criminal charges

Nevada’s DAAY Court: A lifeline for autistic youth facing criminal charges

Belle Carter
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy