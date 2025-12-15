Glory To God In The Highest, And On Earth Peace, Good Will Toward Men-NTEB-DEC 15 2025

When the angel of the Lord appeared to those Levitical shepherds on the hillside to announce the birth of the baby Jesus on the Feast of Tabernacles, He said something remarkable, so remarkable that 2,000 years later the scholars cannot seem to wrap their heads around it. Peace on this Earth, good will toward our fellow man, what type of crazy talk is that? This Earth has never seen such things, but they will when the condition set by the angel of the Lord is finally met.



“And suddenly there was with the angel a multitude of the heavenly host praising God, and saying, Glory to God in the highest, and on earth peace, good will toward men.” Luke 2:13,14 (KJB)



On this episode of Rightly Dividing, this is Part #3 of an unintentional series about Christmas and the Bible, and tonight we tag along with the shepherds on that Bethlehem hillside and listen to the angel of the Lord give His “Christmas’ message. Speaking of that, you do realize that the angel of the Lord in the passage is the preincarnate Jesus, right? Am I saying that Jesus, as the angel of the Lord, is announcing His own birth? Yep, you got it, and as wild as that is, there’s a lot more to uncover. Join us tonight as we see the condition that must be met in order to have peace on Earth and good will toward men.