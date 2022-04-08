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The Moon is NOT a spherical rock - footage by a Russian astronot named Sergey
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315 views • April 08, 2022
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The footage was taken by a Russian astronot named Sergey.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vzw1xj-the-moon-is-flat-or-lens-shaped.html
The footage was taken by a Russian astronot named Sergey.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vzw1xj-the-moon-is-flat-or-lens-shaped.html
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