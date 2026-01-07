© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Vatican Insider REVEALS CRISIS in the Church: Synodality EXPOSED
What does Pope Leo’s own former classmate think of the Church’s current direction? In this explosive interview, Professor William A. Thomas—a longtime colleague of the pontiff—delivers a shocking indictment: “This is not the Catholic Church.” He explains how senior cardinals, bishops, and Vatican officials have deliberately engineered a crisis of faith, replacing Scripture and Tradition with Anglican politics, Rousseau’s sentimentalism, and emotional manipulation. Thomas warns that the entire “synodal” experiment is a politically manufactured system designed to silence dissent, empower ideological actors, and weaken the Church’s Christ-centered identity. He names corruption, cowardice, and ambition as the driving forces behind the collapse of doctrine and governance.