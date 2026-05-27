Situation in Mali remains stable & under the control of Malian gov't forces & their allies

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The situation in Mali remains stable and under the control of Malian government forces and their allies.
Combat operations continue targeting terrorist training camps and supply routes.
In the Segou region, aerial reconnaissance identified a terrorist field camp. An airstrike was conducted. Target destroyed.