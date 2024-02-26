Create New Account
ALEX JONES [FULL] Sunday 2/25/24 • Deep State Panic After Trump's SC Landslide Vote Record
Ron Gibson Channel
Published Yesterday

DEEP STATE IN FULL PANIC MODE AFTER TRUMP RECEIVES TWICE THE NUMBER OF VOTES EVER RECORDED IN S.C., SIGNALING BIGGEST LANDSLIDE IN U.S. HISTORY

Former Secret Service agent Dan Bongino received WikiLeaks-level documents showing not only illegal spying against Trump, Alex Jones, Roger Stone & others, but also illegal campaign of harassment and persecution.

Meanwhile, Democrats and mainstream media are melting down hilariously dismissing the unprecedented migrant invasion as a "conspiracy theory" as Biden's polls collapse.


