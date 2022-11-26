SKY NEWS AUSTRALIA: 20NOV22 - Rita Panahi: Magnificent Meloni Blasts France’s Exploitation of African Countries on Live TV

CHECK DELACABRA PLAYLISTS FOR MORE RITA PANAHI VIDEOS





Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has given a TV interview explaining how France “continues to exploit poor, African countries” which then adds to Europe’s illegal immigration crisis, Sky News host Rita Panahi says.

“She said the solution is not to take the Africans and bring them to Europe, the solution is to free Africa from certain Europeans who exploit it,” Ms Panahi said.



“The left who pretend to care about poor people and the flood of illegal, economic migrants into Europe should be making that precise same argument, instead of making people smugglers rich and painting anyone who objects to illegal immigration as racist.”

