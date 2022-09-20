Create New Account
Foul Mouth Fool Or Blameless Poor - Proverbs 19:1
Welcome To Proverbs Club.Foul Mouth Fool Or Blameless Poor.

Proverbs 19:1 (NIV).

1) Better the poor whose walk is blameless

than a fool whose lips are perverse.

Proverbs Club Commentary.

The Godly Poor transcend the evil words of the Wicked.

https://pc1.tiny.us/3cjrun6v

