Welcome To Proverbs Club.Foul Mouth Fool Or Blameless Poor.
Proverbs 19:1 (NIV).
1) Better the poor whose walk is blameless
than a fool whose lips are perverse.
Proverbs Club Commentary.
The Godly Poor transcend the evil words of the Wicked.
https://pc1.tiny.us/3cjrun6v
#better #poor #walk #blameless #fool #lips #perverse
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.