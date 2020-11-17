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TRUMP - DO YOU HEAR ME RUNNING by Justin Bellucci (mirror)
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360 views • November 17, 2020
Trump speaks about courage, change, saving the children, creating a beautiful world for all again. Justin made a wonderful video November 9.2020 detailing Trump´s truth and actions, so I just would like to share it here. Save the Children!!!!
you find his videos: https://youtu.be/FKLRD9U_Pd0
you find Carolina:
website: https://carolinahehenkamp.com/
YT Kanal: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCtc5...
you find his videos: https://youtu.be/FKLRD9U_Pd0
you find Carolina:
website: https://carolinahehenkamp.com/
YT Kanal: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCtc5...
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