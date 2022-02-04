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How Long Does it Take Before We Wakeup to Covid 19 Lies?
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80 views • February 04, 2022
How long can the US government continue lying to us about Covid 19 and its vaccine? And, better yet, how long will so many of us believe the onslaught of "facts" that have turned out to be lies? It is time to take a hard look at what has happened and do something about it!
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