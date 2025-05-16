0515-2025—Why Should You Care About Fungal Infections Of The Brain?

Lynn shares information regarding fungal infections of the brain that are mimicking brain disorders. Baylor College of Medicine has discovered that when the brain is infected with a common fungus, it changes in ways similar to those seen in Alzheimer’s disease. Find out why Lynn is talking about Parasites and Kan-Sir Plus at the same time.

Take advantage of our May special for ordering Plasma Energies and getting another one free! See the blog and the special on the home page of www.plasmaenergysolution.com

Check out https://terraintheory.net Episode 162: Lynn Schmaltz on plasma energy technology, GANS, and restoring tap water's life force.

Be sure to see the Free Report: information from an expert researcher and medical doctor and author on drinking enough water. Scroll to the bottom of Free Reports and enter your first name and email address to download the PDF. https://plasmaenergysolution.com/?page_id=15335

Click on "Shop' on the Home page you will then have the choice of "Products.' When you go to that page you will see the many Plasma Energy Solution products as well as the videos that are being created to explain about each product. You will find many articles by scrolling down the home page; the titles are listed on the right side.

Disclaimer: It is your right to educate yourself, to seek helpful information and to make use of it for your own benefit for you and your family. You are the one responsible for your health in using Never Ending Plasma Energy water and products.

We are not medical doctors; we are plasma energy scientists. We do not claim to cure diseases but simply to help you make physical and mental changes in order to help change conditions in your body. If you have any severe medical conditions you need to speak with the physician of your own choice.

Plasma Energy Solution Association is a private membership association and a subsidiary association of Jump4Joy Ministry MZ0000-140559-120019, a private membership association under Grantor Trust 983142-341348-041035. The only membership requirement of purchaser is to use, enjoy and benefit from the Never-Ending Plasma Energy Solution Products and share with others if you wish.