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Ullr: Norse God of Martial Artists (& Prayer to Him)
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6 views • July 27, 2020
Ullr is not just the Norse god of skiing, but also of martial artists, and this video explains why. Also included is a prayer to Ullr that starts at 3:16 if you’d like to skip ahead to that. Hail Ullr!
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Please help support this channel by purchasing official Viking Sharia merchandise here.
The song during the prayer, “Aesir”, is from the Nordic folk music badass known as Danheim: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCLTQVYwu-M-MnfOJDKlFnOQ
The Prose Edda: https://www.gutenberg.org/files/18947/18947-h/18947-h.htm
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/vikingsharia
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/vikingsharia
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/vikingsharia/
Dailymotion: https://www.dailymotion.com/dm_037beab8941eb7b6b2a7a081005ffd10
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/vikingsharia/
T-shirts: https://teespring.com/stores/viking-sharia
Please help support this channel by purchasing official Viking Sharia merchandise here.
The song during the prayer, “Aesir”, is from the Nordic folk music badass known as Danheim: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCLTQVYwu-M-MnfOJDKlFnOQ
The Prose Edda: https://www.gutenberg.org/files/18947/18947-h/18947-h.htm
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