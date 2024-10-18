InfoWars - Jon Bowne Report - Ivermectin Can't Be Stopped - 10-17-2024

The first peer-reviewed protocol using Ivermectin and Fenbendazole for cancer treatment has been published, with Dr. Makis reporting incredible initial successes for the controversial drugs. Initial studies have reported that Ivermectin disrupts mitochondrial function in cancer cells, leading to cell death and significant tumor shrinkage, particularly in pancreatic cancer.

Fenbendazole and Mebendazole, antiparasitic drugs, have been found to halt cancer cell growth, interfere with glucose metabolism, and trigger apoptosis, outperforming standard chemotherapy in some preclinical trials. Three stage IV genitourinary cancer patients treated with high-dose Fenbendazole experienced complete remission. Further clinical trials are needed to validate the protocol's effectiveness among larger populations, offering hope to patients who have exhausted other treatment options.

