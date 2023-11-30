Catholic Manhood Nuggets - Our Relationship With Advent (Audio)

Catholic Men Chicago Southland - cmcsmen.net
CMCS Resources for Advent 2023
Amen App Journey Through Advent
December 3rd 2023
First Sunday of Advent
Mark 13:33-37: Be watchful! You do not know when the lord of the house is coming.
Gospel
MK 13:33-37
Jesus said to his disciples:
“Be watchful! Be alert!
You do not know when the time will come.
It is like a man traveling abroad.
He leaves home and places his servants in charge,
each with his own work,
and orders the gatekeeper to be on the watch.
Watch, therefore;
you do not know when the lord of the house is coming,
whether in the evening, or at midnight,
or at cockcrow, or in the morning.
May he not come suddenly and find you sleeping.
What I say to you, I say to all: ‘Watch!’”
https://bible.usccb.org/bible/readings/120323.cfm
The First Sunday of Advent is a time of great anticipation for Catholics. This Liturgical Year, the Church wishes to indicate the beginning of a period, but the beginning of a renewed commitment to the faith by all those who follow Christ. The entire Liturgy of the Advent season, will spur us to an awakening in our Christian life and will put us in a ‘vigilant’ disposition, to wait for Our Lord Jesus who is coming.
The Gospel passage from Mark 13:33-37 is a warning to Christians that they should be prepared for the unexpected. Christ is warning them not to be caught off guard when he calls them. Christians should be prepared for the day when Christ will call them, even if they are advanced in years or have been suffering from prolonged illness.
This holy season of Advent is an opportune time for each one of us to look into his life and see how he stands with God. Christmas should remind us of the second coming of Christ, which will be very soon for all of us.
Mark 13:33-37: Be watchful! You do not know when the lord of the house is coming. He may come at any time, so be ready.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.