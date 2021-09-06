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The Nuremberg Trials - Will the People Today Demand To See Hangings
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112 views • September 06, 2021
“Weren't Jews injected with experimental drugs by the depraved Nazi government? Wasn't that a key part of the Nuremberg trials? That no government could ever again inject experimental shots into the bodies of unwilling citizens? Isn't that a basic human right?”
The Nuremberg Executions: Will The People Today Demand To See Hangings Publically? GRAPHIC
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The Nuremberg Executions: Will The People Today Demand To See Hangings Publically? GRAPHIC
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🆔@SergeantRobertHorton
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