TODAY: Tucker Carlson, Takes Part in World Government Summit: ‘Shaping Future Governments.’

What’s Next for Storytelling? | Tucker Carlson Interview | CNBC TV18 DUBAI, UAE - Founder of The Tucker Carlson Network, Tucker Carlson, takes part in World Government Summit at the What’s Next for Storytelling? session. World Government Summit in Dubai is scheduled to take place from Feb. 12 to 14, under the theme ‘Shaping Future Governments.’

The event will facilitate discussions among governments, international organizations, thought leaders, and leaders from the private sector across the globe.

#TuckerCarlson #WorldGovernmentSummit #Putin #Dubali

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=h2xa7hHMUho