BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Chemtrails are kiIling people as well as nature. They spray us daily
StayingAwake
StayingAwake
199 followers
Follow
1
Share
Report
125 views • May 10, 2022
1. Hired pilots are spraying millions of tons of aluminium in the skies to reflect sunlight back into space.

2. Toxic high levels of aluminium, barium and strontium are being found in thousands of snow, rain and air samples around the world.

3. Nano-sized metal particulates used in Geoengineering can be inhaled or absorbed through the skin.

4. The US Military has a document called Owning the Weather by 2025 and has used weather as a weapon.

5. Most jet engines today are nearly incapable of producing a contrail.

6. There are over 120 active weather modification programs going on in the United States.

7. 20% of the sun’s rays no longer reach the surface of the earth.

8. 1 in 3 people die with Alzheimer's (aluminium being a contributor)

Recommended Documentaries:

- Holes in Heaven
- WHY in the World are They Spraying?
- WHAT in the World are They Spraying?
- Look Up
- Skyscratch

More information visit: http://globalskywatch.com/
Keywords
chemtrailsgeoengineeringkilling people
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
&#8220;UNBREAKABLE&#8221; on BrightU: Inside the psychology of becoming UNBREAKABLE

“UNBREAKABLE” on BrightU: Inside the psychology of becoming UNBREAKABLE

Belle Carter
The Diesel Crisis Is Here: What the Gaslighters Won&#8217;t Tell You

The Diesel Crisis Is Here: What the Gaslighters Won’t Tell You

Mike Adams
&#8220;UNBREAKABLE&#8221; on BrightU: The three-day medicine factory on your kitchen counter

“UNBREAKABLE” on BrightU: The three-day medicine factory on your kitchen counter

Belle Carter
We Are Not Powerless: Genetic Resilience Is the Only Real Prep for the Coming Assaults on Humanity

We Are Not Powerless: Genetic Resilience Is the Only Real Prep for the Coming Assaults on Humanity

Mike Adams
The Faraday ballistic shield backpack: Essential emergency protection for the modern world

The Faraday ballistic shield backpack: Essential emergency protection for the modern world

HRS Editors
Power Outages and Home Medical Equipment: Planning for Extended Disruptions

Power Outages and Home Medical Equipment: Planning for Extended Disruptions

Iva Greene
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy