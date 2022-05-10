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Chemtrails are kiIling people as well as nature. They spray us daily
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125 views • May 10, 2022
1. Hired pilots are spraying millions of tons of aluminium in the skies to reflect sunlight back into space.
2. Toxic high levels of aluminium, barium and strontium are being found in thousands of snow, rain and air samples around the world.
3. Nano-sized metal particulates used in Geoengineering can be inhaled or absorbed through the skin.
4. The US Military has a document called Owning the Weather by 2025 and has used weather as a weapon.
5. Most jet engines today are nearly incapable of producing a contrail.
6. There are over 120 active weather modification programs going on in the United States.
7. 20% of the sun’s rays no longer reach the surface of the earth.
8. 1 in 3 people die with Alzheimer's (aluminium being a contributor)
Recommended Documentaries:
- Holes in Heaven
- WHY in the World are They Spraying?
- WHAT in the World are They Spraying?
- Look Up
- Skyscratch
More information visit: http://globalskywatch.com/
2. Toxic high levels of aluminium, barium and strontium are being found in thousands of snow, rain and air samples around the world.
3. Nano-sized metal particulates used in Geoengineering can be inhaled or absorbed through the skin.
4. The US Military has a document called Owning the Weather by 2025 and has used weather as a weapon.
5. Most jet engines today are nearly incapable of producing a contrail.
6. There are over 120 active weather modification programs going on in the United States.
7. 20% of the sun’s rays no longer reach the surface of the earth.
8. 1 in 3 people die with Alzheimer's (aluminium being a contributor)
Recommended Documentaries:
- Holes in Heaven
- WHY in the World are They Spraying?
- WHAT in the World are They Spraying?
- Look Up
- Skyscratch
More information visit: http://globalskywatch.com/
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