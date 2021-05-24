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"Gate to Hell" erupted in Congo! Heartbreaking footage! 2 million people are being evacuated!
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2602 views • May 24, 2021
What do you think? Why are there so many natural disasters lately? Is it an omen of the second coming of Christ? Perhaps science has already given the answer and this is global warming?
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