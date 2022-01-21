MURDERING COVID PATIENTS IN THE NAME OF TREATMENT, PETER BREGGIN AND LEE VLIET

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Lee Vliet, M.D. is one of the heroic physicians trying to save patients from COVID rather than killing them for profit and prestige as the AMA and NIH protocols dictate. She has rescued COVID patients from hospital malpractice only to learn that the rescue hospital to which the patient is transferred is determined to follow the same murderous protocols, and written up her findings in “Biden’s Bounty on Your Life: Hospitals’ Incentive Payments for COVID-19” https://aapsonline.org/bidens-bounty-on-your-life-hospitals-incentive-payments-for-covid-19/. Many of the hospitals are de facto COVID death camps with banality of evil nurses and MDs self-righteously administering last rites in the name of health, walled off from facts, science and what was once their humanity. Testing false positive for COVID puts you in the COVID ward where their "treatment" is likely to kill.