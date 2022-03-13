© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Añjali: Alien Base Disclosed by Retired Intelligence Officers Press Conference?
Follow
0
Share
Report
62 views • March 13, 2022
Full Article: https://inquirewithinofficial.com/blogs/articles/anjali-alien-base-disclosed-by-retired-intelligence-officers-press-conference
On August 17th, 2021, a woman going by the name of Añjali gave a press conference at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, DC. Añjali claims to be a retired Defense Intelligence Officer who has some out-of-this-world experiences, which she aims to prove outright. She claims that she was given permission to enter an extraterrestrial base which is located inside of a mountain here on Earth. In the base, she met with multiple races of extraterrestrial beings, including what is commonly referred to as the “Greys” as well as “Mantis Beings”. These people from beyond our world gave her a message to spread to humanity as well as permission to bring a whole crew of people into the base to disclose the truth behind our existence and reality. This crew supposedly will include at least one astronaut, a documentarian, physicists and more; along with all the scientific equipment they could need.
Is Añjali going to be the one to finally be able to end the debate on whether extraterrestrials exist once and for all?
Make sure to subscribe here and to join my mailing list to never miss a new video/ article
https://inquirewithinofficial.com
Help me reforest the world with my music ✌️🌍
Every album sale plants 10 Trees!
Every 1000 Spotify/ Apple streams plants 1 Tree!
10-40 Trees planted for every merch sale ($10 or more)
https://inquirewithinofficial.com
Over 13,000 trees planted so far!
Link to Streaming Services/ Social Media:
https://inquirewithinofficial/pages/links
#ufo #ufology #extraterrestrial
On August 17th, 2021, a woman going by the name of Añjali gave a press conference at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, DC. Añjali claims to be a retired Defense Intelligence Officer who has some out-of-this-world experiences, which she aims to prove outright. She claims that she was given permission to enter an extraterrestrial base which is located inside of a mountain here on Earth. In the base, she met with multiple races of extraterrestrial beings, including what is commonly referred to as the “Greys” as well as “Mantis Beings”. These people from beyond our world gave her a message to spread to humanity as well as permission to bring a whole crew of people into the base to disclose the truth behind our existence and reality. This crew supposedly will include at least one astronaut, a documentarian, physicists and more; along with all the scientific equipment they could need.
Is Añjali going to be the one to finally be able to end the debate on whether extraterrestrials exist once and for all?
Make sure to subscribe here and to join my mailing list to never miss a new video/ article
https://inquirewithinofficial.com
Help me reforest the world with my music ✌️🌍
Every album sale plants 10 Trees!
Every 1000 Spotify/ Apple streams plants 1 Tree!
10-40 Trees planted for every merch sale ($10 or more)
https://inquirewithinofficial.com
Over 13,000 trees planted so far!
Link to Streaming Services/ Social Media:
https://inquirewithinofficial/pages/links
#ufo #ufology #extraterrestrial
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.