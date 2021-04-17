Coronavirus, Dems Blaming Trump?, Ilhan Omar, Philip Haney, Islamization + More!

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Topics we cover on this podcast: How should Christians respond to the coronavirus?: Prayer, perspective and real stats, Democrat media using the “crisis” to hurt Trump, What really happened to Phil Haney and why?, The Deception of ‘Interfaith Dialogues,’ Islam a growing threat to America & More!
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