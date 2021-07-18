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New Zealand Prime Minister Sounds Like Ministry Of Truth Leader.
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21 views • July 18, 2021
Credit to Rebel News
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern recently spoken at a press conference about her government being the only source of information New Zealanders should be turning to for truth. It sure sounds an awful lot like Ardern is the leader of the Ministry of Truth from George Orwell's book Nineteen Eighty-Four.
FULL REPORT: https://rebelne.ws/3eoUh3G
free4eva media comment:
let me ask you would you want a convicted pedophile to sit with your kids while you take in a movie? Or would go to a used car salesman with a toothache? Similarly why on earth would you trust a politician for medical advice, its politics playing medicine and that's a very dangerous game. We don't need to look further than the holocaust and the subsequent Nuremberg Code as an example
The pedophile promises he really will look after your kids, the secondhand car salesman promises he really will not use lemon on your teeth, the oligarch's local puppet promises she really will tell the whole truth and nothing but the truth about you rights as a human being when it comes to bodily autonomy, freedom of movement, freedom of speech and access to justice. 'Yeah right' New Zealand is at stage 3 presently with the euthanasia jab rollout stage 5 promises prosecution fines and imprisonment for non compliance. https://tv.gab.com/channel/free4eva/view/new-zealands-chris-hipkins-next-year-60eb644562a200a0fe876059
Sadly the sheople believe her propaganda about a re-imaged seasonal influenza. The Freemasons certainly got bang for their buck putting her through university move over Helen Clark!
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern recently spoken at a press conference about her government being the only source of information New Zealanders should be turning to for truth. It sure sounds an awful lot like Ardern is the leader of the Ministry of Truth from George Orwell's book Nineteen Eighty-Four.
FULL REPORT: https://rebelne.ws/3eoUh3G
free4eva media comment:
let me ask you would you want a convicted pedophile to sit with your kids while you take in a movie? Or would go to a used car salesman with a toothache? Similarly why on earth would you trust a politician for medical advice, its politics playing medicine and that's a very dangerous game. We don't need to look further than the holocaust and the subsequent Nuremberg Code as an example
The pedophile promises he really will look after your kids, the secondhand car salesman promises he really will not use lemon on your teeth, the oligarch's local puppet promises she really will tell the whole truth and nothing but the truth about you rights as a human being when it comes to bodily autonomy, freedom of movement, freedom of speech and access to justice. 'Yeah right' New Zealand is at stage 3 presently with the euthanasia jab rollout stage 5 promises prosecution fines and imprisonment for non compliance. https://tv.gab.com/channel/free4eva/view/new-zealands-chris-hipkins-next-year-60eb644562a200a0fe876059
Sadly the sheople believe her propaganda about a re-imaged seasonal influenza. The Freemasons certainly got bang for their buck putting her through university move over Helen Clark!
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