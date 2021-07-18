BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

New Zealand Prime Minister Sounds Like Ministry Of Truth Leader.
Free4eva Media
Free4eva Media
2580 followers
Follow
1
Share
Report
21 views • July 18, 2021
Credit to Rebel News

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern recently spoken at a press conference about her government being the only source of information New Zealanders should be turning to for truth. It sure sounds an awful lot like Ardern is the leader of the Ministry of Truth from George Orwell's book Nineteen Eighty-Four.

FULL REPORT: https://rebelne.ws/3eoUh3G

free4eva media comment:
let me ask you would you want a convicted pedophile to sit with your kids while you take in a movie? Or would go to a used car salesman with a toothache? Similarly why on earth would you trust a politician for medical advice, its politics playing medicine and that's a very dangerous game. We don't need to look further than the holocaust and the subsequent Nuremberg Code as an example
The pedophile promises he really will look after your kids, the secondhand car salesman promises he really will not use lemon on your teeth, the oligarch's local puppet promises she really will tell the whole truth and nothing but the truth about you rights as a human being when it comes to bodily autonomy, freedom of movement, freedom of speech and access to justice. 'Yeah right' New Zealand is at stage 3 presently with the euthanasia jab rollout stage 5 promises prosecution fines and imprisonment for non compliance. https://tv.gab.com/channel/free4eva/view/new-zealands-chris-hipkins-next-year-60eb644562a200a0fe876059
Sadly the sheople believe her propaganda about a re-imaged seasonal influenza. The Freemasons certainly got bang for their buck putting her through university move over Helen Clark!
Keywords
jacinda ardernministry of truthrebel newsgeorge orwell 1984
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Epidemiologist says the CDC’s flu shot numbers rest on a flawed study design

Epidemiologist says the CDC’s flu shot numbers rest on a flawed study design

Cassie B.
From within: Research reveals diet, not creams, may be the true key to firmer skin

From within: Research reveals diet, not creams, may be the true key to firmer skin

Ava Grace
Review Suggests Pistachios May Support Sleep, But Human Trials Needed

Review Suggests Pistachios May Support Sleep, But Human Trials Needed

Coco Somers
The wonder of catnip: A plant with surprising benefits for human health and wellness

The wonder of catnip: A plant with surprising benefits for human health and wellness

Laura Harris
Phase 2 Trial Tests Vitamin C in Early-Stage Blood Disorders; Primary Goal Missed, Survival Signal Reported

Phase 2 Trial Tests Vitamin C in Early-Stage Blood Disorders; Primary Goal Missed, Survival Signal Reported

Edison Reed
Exercise Physiologist Shares 5 Tips to Burn Calories While Walking

Exercise Physiologist Shares 5 Tips to Burn Calories While Walking

Petra Stone
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy