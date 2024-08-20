Next Pandemic & Social / Vax Status Monitoring Coming! Follow The Money! - JD Farag [mirrored]

SPECIAL NOTE: This Channel (Raymond7779) has re-posted Pastor JD Farag's bible prophecy updates since 2020. Full versions of all of JD's sermons (verse-by-verse bible studies & prophecy updates, with or without songs) are available on JD's official website at JDFarag.org.

.

Mirrored copy of " Prophecy Update - 2023-08-18: Preparing For What’s Coming " posted on JDFarag.org

URL: https://www.jdfarag.org/bible-prophecy

WEBSITE: https://www.jdfarag.org/ ( JDFarag . org )

.

Pastor JD addresses an often-asked question of what we can do to prepare for what’s coming, and in some ways is already here, prior to the pre-tribulation rapture.

.

REFERENCE LINKS:

- Telegraph (UK), WHO adds Black Death plague, bird flu and mpox to new pandemic watchlist

https://www.telegraph.co.uk/global-health/science-and-disease/who-pandemic-black-death-bird-flu-pathogens-disease

- ABC News, WHO declares mpox a public health emergency as newer strain spreads in Africa

https://abcnews.go.com/Health/declares-mpox-public-health-emergency-new-strain-spreads/story?id=112827103&cid=social_twitter_abcn

- AP, Now that mpox is a global health emergency, will it trigger another pandemic?

https://apnews.com/article/mpox-covid-who-pandemic-59548adbbd58df7e5d176fc244e02a58

- Gateway Pundit, Danish Drugmaker Ready to Cash In with 10 Million Monkeypox Vaccine Doses Set for Production Following WHO’s Global Health Emergency Declaration

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2024/08/danish-drugmaker-ready-cash-10-million-monkeypox-vaccine

- CNBC, Mpox vaccine maker Bavarian Nordic seeks ‘critical’ EU approval for teens after WHO declares health emergency

https://www.cnbc.com/2024/08/16/mpox-vaccine-maker-bavarian-nordic-seeks-critical-approval-for-teens.html

- MSN, Trudeau gov tells Canadians to prepare for virus worse than COVID

https://www.msn.com/en-au/health/other/trudeau-gov-tells-canadians-to-prepare-for-virus-worse-than-covid/ar-AA1oNK2G

- CNN, The US is experiencing its largest summer Covid wave in at least two years

https://www.cnn.com/2024/08/16/health/covid-largest-summer-wave/index.html

- breitbart.com, California Health Officials Urge Indoor Masking as COVID Surges

https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2024/08/15/california-health-officials-urge-indoor-masking-as-covid-surges

- vaccinestoday.com, EUROPEAN VACCINATION CARD WILL BE PILOTED IN FIVE COUNTRIES

https://www.vaccinestoday.eu/stories/european-vaccination-card-will-be-piloted-in-five-countries

- Newsbreak, New European Union Vaccination Card Used to Control Bank Access

https://www.newsbreak.com/share/3558775634231-new-european-union-vaccination-card-used-to-control-bank-access

- Children’s Health Defense News & Views, ‘It’s About Your Money’: New EU Vaccination Card Will Be Used to Control Access to Banking, Other Services.

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/meike-terhorst-eu-vaccination-card-control-access-banking-services-digital-id

- The Expose, The pandemic-vaccine industry is desperate; for the next “pandemic” they want to use police and even NATO to force vaccination on people.

https://expose-news.com/2024/08/04/they-want-to-use-police-and-even-nato-to-force

.

THIS VIDEO IS NOT MONETIZED. No video on the Raymond7779 channel has ever been monetized.

.

Fair Use Notice:

This video contains some copyrighted material whose use has not been authorized by the copyright owners. We believe that this not-for-profit, educational, and/or criticism or commentary use on the Web constitutes a fair use of the copyrighted material (as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Act). If you wish to use this copyrighted material for purposes that go beyond fair use, you must obtain permission from the copyright owner. Fair Use notwithstanding we will immediately comply with any copyright owner who wants their material removed or modified, wants us to link to their web site, or wants us to add their photo.

.

Raymond7779 is a Christian truther & end times prophecy channel on YouTube since 2006, posting videos since 2011, announcing that JESUS CHRIST RETURNS SOON!

.

Luke 21:36 (NKJV): "Watch therefore, and pray always that you may be counted worthy to escape all these things that will come to pass, and to stand before the Son of Man."

.

John 3:16-18 (NKJV): "For God so loved the world that He gave His only begotten Son, that whoever believes in Him should not perish but have everlasting life."

.

Revelation 3:10-11 (NKJV): "Because you have kept My command to persevere, I also will keep you from the hour of trial which shall come upon the whole world, to test those who dwell on the earth. Behold, I am coming quickly!"

.

God bless you. Maranatha!