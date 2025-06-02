Patriarchy was removed to allow nuclear war because men are spiritual leaders & guardians over women

*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (June 2025). Satan Lucifer & his Shambhala Satanist HQ fallen angel vampire devils & Pleiadian fallen angel avatars & Draco reptilian chimera fake alien avatar "Gen.3:15 seed of the serpent" matriarchal rulers witch feminists had to remove the Western feminist nations' patriarchy by removing women's head coverings to control their heads and bring curse of men's pants cross-dressing (Deut.22:5) transgenderism to cause nuclear war, because men are the "spiritual leader & guardian" over women. This is why they used the Western feminist nations’ over 50% to 80% (depending on the church denomination) divorce rates’ “1 Samuel 15:23 Jezebel demon spirit female rebellion witchcraft demon-possessed” 1960s single grandmothers and post-1960s single mothers to create the most evil End Times generation demon-possessed children to bring sin to full fruition just as in Noah’s Atlantis days, so that they can exterminate the human specie with their nuclear war and consequent “Mark of the Beast” digital ID digital currency AI nanite gene-altering hive-mind Borg zombie vaccine, because “Jezebel demon-possessed” fake Christian single mothers & fake Christian dysfunctional married families open up children to demon-possession since there is no spiritual covering or protection or authority, and it brings a curse upon their Western feminist nations. It would be like a world without God & his patriarchy & his real Christian samurai warriors of Christ to protect it after the rapture of the Church & the Holy Spirit up to heaven. It is like when the male lion is not present, the pack of hyenas attack the female lioness to eat her cubs. Just like in Noah’s days, millions of those post-1960s most wicked End Times “2 Timothy 3:2-5” generation “Bible verses redefining, women’s head coverings rebelling, fallen angel head controlled, men’s pants cross-dressers androgynous transgender God’s-Word-mockers, Jezebel demon-possessed” fake Christians redefined hundreds of Bible verses to worship hundreds of fake foreign gods, in order to release millions of Noah’s days fallen angels & nephilim reptilian pedophile cannibal Satanist globalist elites from the abyss to kidnap their 12 million children every year to torture & lesbian rape (peg) & satanically sacrifice & eat them, and to throw their children’s leftover human meat & bone ashes into their church food & supermarket groceries & restaurant food, which the fake Christians & fake pastors condone in silence to give their human authority permission, because of fear of assassination attempts and fear of ridicule from all their fellow church donators and fear of getting cooked alive by CIA microwave oven weapons from next door homes & every hotel room, so that they even betrayed us real Christians like family dogs to fight for them alone by myself to defend them & their families until we are raptured up to heaven. Preach this in your next Sunday church service sermon, so that all your church member witch assassins will try to assassinate you and slaughter your genetic descendant idols, and 99% of your church donators will leave your church in disgust & anger & sheer terror, so that God’s house will be cleansed of their religious filth. Do it now and do not wait until tomorrow, unless you are a crazy lunatic who has lost all common sense of the Holy Spirit. Jesus died on the cross to atone for your sins, and he rose again, and he is seated on his throne in heaven reigning, so that whoever repents and receives him as Savior & Lord will receive forgiveness for sins and the gift of eternal life. Repent and receive Jesus as Savior, and make straight the way of the Lord!





