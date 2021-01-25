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What You Were Never Told about Donald J. Trump (Banned on YouTube)
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2965 views • January 25, 2021
This is the story of what Donald Trump has been accomplishing apparently "behind the scenes" but in actuality, quite publicly, though your MSM news would never speak of it. The real reason his Presidency has been attacked and his character has been assassinated is because he is a threat to the Elite of Hollywood, of Media, Banks, Big Tech and of Governments both here and around the world! What is the real swamp? Who are the real Elites and what is it they are trying to protect? It may shock you to learn. This will give you some strong clues and will hopefully inspire you to take a further in-depth look into the hideous practices of these people and what their involvement with child trafficking and pedephelia is really all about.
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