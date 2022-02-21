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M&A and Capital Raises in the Cannabis Industry
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10 views • February 21, 2022
Capital raise activity jumped upward based on renewed hopes of enacting the Safe Act. Total capital raises for the first five weeks of 2022 total $766M, down 48% from last year's total.
The average capital raise was $46.8 million last week versus $13.4 million in the same week last year.
2022 M&A activity is up about 83.6% from 2021, with $1.12BM in transactions. Nine M&A transactions closed with a total transaction value of $617.5M compared to five deals for $24.4M in the prior year.
Four transactions greater than $100M account for 81% of YTD closed deals, including this week's $445M Leafly despacking transaction and a $137M acquisition of a German Biotech company.
Episode 891 The #TalkingHedge looks at Viridian Capital Advisors report...
https://youtu.be/itDXcMhB7gI
The average capital raise was $46.8 million last week versus $13.4 million in the same week last year.
2022 M&A activity is up about 83.6% from 2021, with $1.12BM in transactions. Nine M&A transactions closed with a total transaction value of $617.5M compared to five deals for $24.4M in the prior year.
Four transactions greater than $100M account for 81% of YTD closed deals, including this week's $445M Leafly despacking transaction and a $137M acquisition of a German Biotech company.
Episode 891 The #TalkingHedge looks at Viridian Capital Advisors report...
https://youtu.be/itDXcMhB7gI
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