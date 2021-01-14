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Biden: Next Week He’ll Give Transgenders ‘Access to Sports...and Locker Rooms'
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50 views • January 14, 2021
By CNSNews.com Staff | January 14, 2021 | 12:16pm EST
CNSNEWS
(CNSNews.com) - President-elect Joe Biden is promising that on “his first day in office” he will issue an order requiring all schools that receive federal funding to let transgenders play on the sports teams and use the bathrooms and locker rooms that accord with their “gender identity.”
https://cnsnews.com/article/washington/cnsnewscom-staff/biden-next-week-hell-give-transgenders-access-sportsand-locker
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CNSNEWS
(CNSNews.com) - President-elect Joe Biden is promising that on “his first day in office” he will issue an order requiring all schools that receive federal funding to let transgenders play on the sports teams and use the bathrooms and locker rooms that accord with their “gender identity.”
https://cnsnews.com/article/washington/cnsnewscom-staff/biden-next-week-hell-give-transgenders-access-sportsand-locker
🔥BOYCOTT MICROSOFT🔥
🔥BOYCOTT WINDOWS🔥
🔥SUPPORT LINUXMINT🔥
https://www.linuxmint.com/
http://shotcut.org/
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