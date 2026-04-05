Hezbollah's FPV drones targets 2 Israeli Merkava Mk.4M tanks

Footage of Hezbollah's FPV drones is starting to appear not just by the day, but by the hour.

Now, the targets have become two Merkava Mk.4M tanks. The first was hit in the running gear, and the second in the front of the turret.

The consequences are likely to be minimal, but the trend is already becoming obvious. The longer the conflict drags on, the more drones will appear in the hands of Iranian proxies, and their operators will become more experienced.