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Judd Saul: Christians in the U.S. and Nigeria Must Get Involved in Politics
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0 view • March 07, 2022
Alex Newman of TNA interviews Judd Saul, director of Enemies Within the Church and the founder of Equipping the Persecuted. Saul discusses the persecution of Christians in Nigeria by Muslims in the north. He notes that many Nigerian Christians avoid politics, putting them at a severe disadvantage in this conflict, and he urges all Christians to become politically active. Saul also argues that “interfaith dialogue” will not solve the problem of Islamic violence. Saul then discusses his documentary film, Enemies Within the Church, which exposes Marxist infiltration in the evangelical church. He states the film is making an impact among Christians across the U.S.
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