Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Horrifying Moments: Ukraine HIMARS Take Out Russian Howitzers in ‘Perfect Shot’
channel image
High Hopes
2809 Subscribers
Donate Subscribe Star
28 views
Published 14 hours ago

US Military News


Sep 26, 2023


Ukraine's Ministry of Defense has just unveiled striking footage that appears to capture a Ukrainian HIMARS rocket attack on Russian artillery in eastern Ukraine, specifically within the Donetsk region, an area previously annexed by Russia. The Ukrainian defense ministry claims that this "precise shot" from a HIMARS system resulted in the destruction of four Russian self-propelled Msta howitzers.


It's worth noting that Russia has reportedly lost 272 different variants of Msta artillery systems since the beginning of the full-scale conflict in Ukraine in February 2022.


Thank you, hopefully useful!


For copyright matters, please contact us at: [email protected]


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AaiBdqaPRvo


Keywords
russiawarus military newsukrainehowitzershorrifyinghimarsperfect shot

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket