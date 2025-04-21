The TRUTH about Real ID

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
New ID enforcement is about future WEF lockdowns and vaccine requirements...
This new database will fuel endless targeting campaigns against citizens who speak out against their government...
Nothing they do will ever make you safer... N
Nothing is better 90 days in besides the border and still they're making exceptions for entire industries in need of slave labor...
Deportations have gone down and spending has gone up...
Trump took down the national spending clock and despite doge audits, spending is still increasing... they just put the money they found in their pockets or into Elon approved programs...
Source @STRANGER THAN FICTION NEWS
